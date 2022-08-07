Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE opened at $499.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $545.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $378.15 and a one year high of $656.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

