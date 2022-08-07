Christopher D. Pappas Buys 4,000 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,308,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

