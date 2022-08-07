CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stake Raised by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CNP opened at $31.47 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

