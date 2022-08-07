CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Position Trimmed by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,559,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,108,000 after buying an additional 331,312 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CBIZ Stock Down 0.2 %
CBZ stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
