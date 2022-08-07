Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Target Price at $103.38

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $86.76 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average of $89.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

