Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) PT at C$99.27

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$99.27.

Several analysts recently commented on CP shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CP stock opened at C$103.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$96.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.06. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$82.12 and a twelve month high of C$105.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$93.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$94.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45.

Canadian Pacific Railway Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Railway

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total transaction of C$5,071,748.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,978 shares in the company, valued at C$1,594,576.79.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.