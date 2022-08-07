Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.71.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM stock opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $71.38 and a 1-year high of $171.91.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,081,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,907,000 after acquiring an additional 139,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,889,000 after purchasing an additional 508,602 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after buying an additional 60,383 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,122,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,973,000 after buying an additional 519,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,069,000 after buying an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.