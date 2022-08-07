ATB Capital Raises Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target to C$180.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WCN. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections to a hold rating and set a C$135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$146.43.

WCN stock opened at C$178.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$148.05 and a 1-year high of C$183.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$161.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$164.14. The firm has a market cap of C$46.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

