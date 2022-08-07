Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.34. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $111.68.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,653.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,846.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,653.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.