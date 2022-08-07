Analysts Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target at $170.05

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.10.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.56 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $145.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.51. The firm has a market cap of $181.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

