Analysts Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target at $401.17

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $401.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $356.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.18. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in MongoDB by 41.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $927,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.