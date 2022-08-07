American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.53. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 75,149 shares traded.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 3.4 %

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.61% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

