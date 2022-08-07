4,907 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.