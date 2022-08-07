2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives $34.80 Average PT from Analysts

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

TSVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

TSVT stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $74,629.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,994.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $74,629.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,994.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,660.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,838.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,849 shares of company stock valued at $163,635 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

