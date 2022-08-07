13,372 Shares in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Energizer by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.16. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Energizer from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

