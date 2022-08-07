10,825 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,825 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 20,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,279 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

