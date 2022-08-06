Xperi (XPER) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Xperi to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Xperi has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. On average, analysts expect Xperi to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 0.86. Xperi has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

Xperi Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XPER shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Xperi

(Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.