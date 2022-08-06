William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Sealed Air Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SEE. Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Sealed Air stock opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.