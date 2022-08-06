Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$14.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$8.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.69 and a 12 month high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.9138656 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,660,867 shares in the company, valued at C$21,020,849.30. In related news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$273,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 316,998 shares in the company, valued at C$2,891,021.76. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,660,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,020,849.30. Insiders bought a total of 58,600 shares of company stock valued at $533,958 over the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

