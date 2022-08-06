Weaver Consulting Group Has $751,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 43,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 2,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.0% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 6,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $309.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

