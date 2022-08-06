Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,212,000. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $429,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $309.69 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.90 and its 200-day moving average is $310.73. The company has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.