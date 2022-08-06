Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,065 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,503,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $622,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $309.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

