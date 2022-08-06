W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,051 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of W. R. Berkley worth $27,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $5,007,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 547.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 256,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,062,000 after buying an additional 216,675 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.1 %

WRB opened at $61.83 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

