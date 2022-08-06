Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.62 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $14,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FRT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRT stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average is $113.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.49%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.