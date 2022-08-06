UBS Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.60 Price Target

UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.68) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on O2D. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.61) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.19) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 28th. set a €3.50 ($3.61) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.37) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.71) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of O2D opened at €2.61 ($2.69) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €2.78 and a 200 day moving average of €2.70. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.22 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of €3.03 ($3.12). The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

