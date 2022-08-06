Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,793 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after acquiring an additional 572,929 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,628,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,743,000 after acquiring an additional 340,828 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,926,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyson Foods Price Performance

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

