Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 686 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 25.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 28.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Down 0.8 %

CTAS stock opened at $423.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

