Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,666 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

NYSE DVN opened at $56.65 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

