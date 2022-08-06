Stephens Inc. AR Sells 746 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Olin were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Olin by 169.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLN stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $67.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,962.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,962.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $617,051.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,648.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,586,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,064,019 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

