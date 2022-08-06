Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 1,182 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Price Performance

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Raymond James lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Black Knight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.