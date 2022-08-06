Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after buying an additional 271,526 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Starbucks by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 72,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 269,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after buying an additional 56,348 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.