Southwest Airlines Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

LUV has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $92,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 557.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,194,000 after buying an additional 802,645 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

