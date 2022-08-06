SouthState Corp Sells 171 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SouthState Corp cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IWO stock opened at $236.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.68. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

