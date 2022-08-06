SouthState Corp Raises Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

