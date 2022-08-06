SouthState Corp Has $109,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after buying an additional 1,360,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after buying an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after buying an additional 274,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,789,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,287,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,713,000 after buying an additional 95,545 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.14.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE DLR opened at $129.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.63 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

