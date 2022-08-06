SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Raised to $8.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $105,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,028,015.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,839 shares in the company, valued at $25,028,015.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,092,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,618,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 689,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,207,000 after acquiring an additional 647,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.