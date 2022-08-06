Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 190,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.5% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $223.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.44 and a 200 day moving average of $210.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $235.36.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

