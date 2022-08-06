Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
SBGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance
NASDAQ SBGI opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $33.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 184,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
