Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €135.00 by Barclays

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) received a €135.00 ($139.18) price target from Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 53.83% from the stock’s current price.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($128.87) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($150.52) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €80.00 ($82.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($128.87) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of SAE opened at €87.76 ($90.47) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €91.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €89.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €65.28 ($67.30) and a 52-week high of €165.70 ($170.82).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.