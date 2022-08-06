Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $116.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average is $113.40.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AXON. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

