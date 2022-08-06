Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $112.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $186.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

