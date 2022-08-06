Scotiabank Weighs in on LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $17.12 per share.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

