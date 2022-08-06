Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of SRPT opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 4.53. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $107.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.98% and a negative net margin of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.