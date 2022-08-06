Royal Bank of Canada Increases Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $72.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.98. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36.

Insider Activity

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 413.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

