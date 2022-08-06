Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys $21,483.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 286,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,984.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $21,344.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $21,942.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $21,597.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $21,816.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $21,625.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE RKT opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

