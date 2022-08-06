Robert W. Baird Lowers Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $35.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,267,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,135,000 after buying an additional 522,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,961,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 91.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,436,000 after buying an additional 811,381 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,476,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,255,000 after buying an additional 79,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Revolve Group by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after buying an additional 959,875 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

