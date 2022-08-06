RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 3,032 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,503,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $622,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $309.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.90 and a 200-day moving average of $310.73.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.