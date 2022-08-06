Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

REXR opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $84.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $919,000. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at $383,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 238,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,009,629. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.