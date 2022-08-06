Reviewing Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV)

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative N/A -22.81% -4.99% Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 12.93% 90.08% 16.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $495.19 million 0.79 $88.97 million $1.66 6.30

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Grove Collaborative and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00 Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grove Collaborative presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.36%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 330.21%. Given Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is more favorable than Grove Collaborative.

Summary

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. beats Grove Collaborative on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories. The company sells its products through twelve catalogues. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

