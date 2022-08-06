Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 36,291 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,728,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NLY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

